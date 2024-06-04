Teheran agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran right-hander opted out of his minor-league deal with the Cubs over the weekend and didn't take long to latch on with a new team. Teheran has just one appearance in the big leagues this season and struggled to an 8.82 ERA over eight starts at the Triple-A level. The Orioles are in dire need of rotation depth with Tyler Wells (elbow) and John Means (elbow) both recently ruled out for the season.