Teheran opted out of his minor-league contract with the Orioles on Sunday and will become a free agent, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Teheran will be seeking out another organization after his second stint of 2024 with the Orioles ended without him receiving a look in the majors. After linking back up with the Orioles on a minor-league deal earlier this month, Teheran proceeded to turn in a 9.18 ERA and 2.04 WHIP across 16.2 innings over his four starts with Triple-A Norfolk. Teheran previously spent time with the Cubs and Mets earlier this season.