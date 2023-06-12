Gibson (8-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out four without walking a batter in 6.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Royals.

Gibson turned in a quality start, his seventh of the year, and the Orioles' offense gave him plenty of support. He's won four of his last five starts without allowing more than three runs in any of them. He's now at a 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB over 83 innings through 14 starts this season. Gibson is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Cubs this weekend.