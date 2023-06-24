Gibson (8-5) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over across innings against Seattle. He struck out four.

The right-hander produced a scoreless opening frame but floundered in the following two innings, as he needed 86 pitches to record just nine outs. It's the fifth time this season Gibson has issued as least three walks, though he still has a 3.58 ERA and 3-2 record in those games. The 35-year-old will carry a 4.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 69:30 K:BB over 92 frames into his next start, which projects to come at home against red-hot Cincinnati next week.