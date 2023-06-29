Gibson did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out five.

Gibson was a mess Wednesday, allowing three hits and three runs in the opening frame while also hitting Jonathan India with a pitch. He would once again be victimized for another three runs in the second as the Reds tallied three straight hits to open the inning. The right-hander has now allowed at least five runs in back-to-back starts and has allowed at least three runs in four of five starts this month. His ERA sits at 6.84 in the month of June after maintaining a 3.86 ERA through six starts in May.