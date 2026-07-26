Orioles' Leody Taveras: Playing time trending up

Taveras will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Taveras will be included in the starting nine for the sixth time in seven games and appears to have temporarily reclaimed a near-everyday role in the wake of Adley Rutschman (wrist) and Samuel Basallo (shoulder) landing on the injured list earlier in the week. Since the All-Star break, Taveras has gone just 3-for-19 (.158 average) with a 29.2 percent strikeout rate, so he'll likely need to improve his production to strengthen his grip on a regular spot in the lineup.