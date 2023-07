The Orioles have selected Wells with the 118th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Wells was previously projected as a potential second-round pick, but he struggled a bit last season at Texas State, including a slight dip in velocity. He still hit up to 95 mph on his fastball and also features a sharp curveball and slider to go along with a fringe changeup, though he'll need to be more consistent at the next level.