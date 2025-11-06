The Orioles claimed Leon (knee) off waivers from the Astros on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Astros attempted to slip Leon through waivers as they did some 40-man roster housecleaning, but the Orioles have scooped the outfielder up. Leon was limited to only 94 rehab plate appearances in 2025 while batting a nagging knee issue, though he was playing in games at the end of the year and should enter spring training healthy. The 27-year-old slashed .299/.372/.514 with 24 homers and 29 stolen bases at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024. He should compete for an Opening Day roster spot but does have minor-league options remaining.