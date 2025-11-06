Orioles' Pedro Leon: Claimed by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles claimed Leon (knee) off waivers from the Astros on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
The Astros attempted to slip Leon through waivers as they did some 40-man roster housecleaning, but the Orioles have scooped the outfielder up. Leon was limited to only 94 rehab plate appearances in 2025 while batting a nagging knee issue, though he was playing in games at the end of the year and should enter spring training healthy. The 27-year-old slashed .299/.372/.514 with 24 homers and 29 stolen bases at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024. He should compete for an Opening Day roster spot but does have minor-league options remaining.