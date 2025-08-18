Leon (knee) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Leon has spent the entire season on the injured list, as he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain his left knee in late February, then aggravated the injury in late May during his rehab assignment. After a couple weeks of rest, Leon was cleared to resume activities around the middle of June, but he endured a slow ramp-up period before finally demonstrating enough progress for the Astros to clear him for game action. Given the length of his absence, Leon will likely require an extended rehab assignment, and he could end up being optioned to Sugar Land once he's formally activated from the 60-day IL.