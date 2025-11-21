The Phillies claimed Leon off waivers from the Orioles on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Leon has now gone from the Astros to the Orioles and now to the Phillies via waivers this month. The 27-year-old was limited to only 25 rehab games in 2025 due to a nagging knee issue, though he was healthy by the end of the season. Leon slashed .299/.372/.514 with 24 homers and 29 stolen bases at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024 and has minor-league options remaining. The Phillies have openings in their outfield, but Leon will likely begin the 2026 season back in the minors.