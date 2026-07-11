Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Avoids structural damage

Helsley was diagnosed with inflammation around the UCL in his right elbow Saturday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Helsley landed on the injured list July 3 with elbow discomfort, and although he's dealing with inflammation that will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, manager Craig Albernaz confirmed that the 31-year-old reliever hasn't suffered any structural damage to his UCL. A timeline for his recovery could begin to come into picture once he begins a throwing program, but the team is optimistic that Helsley will be back before the end of the season. In the meantime, Tyler Wells, Rico Garcia and Andrew Kittredge figure to be in the mix for saves in Baltimore.