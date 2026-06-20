Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Blows save Friday

Helsley (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks without recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Called on to protect a two-run lead, Helsley couldn't get the job done. This was his second appearance since he returned from right elbow inflammation, but he's allowed five runs (four earned) over 1.2 innings in those games. If his struggles persist, he could lose his hold on the closer role for the Orioles, though this was his first blown save of the year and just the second time he's allowed multiple runs. He's at a 5.11 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 12.1 innings while converting seven of eight save chances this season.