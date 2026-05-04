Helsley (elbow) could be cleared to resume a throwing program later this week, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Helsley was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday with right elbow inflammation. Imaging on the closer's elbow came back clean, and he might be ready to throw in a few days after being re-evaluated. Rico Garcia is the top candidate for saves in the Orioles bullpen while Helsely is out, though Yennier Cano, Andrew Kittredge and Anthony Nunez could also be in the mix.