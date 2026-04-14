Helsley picked up the save Monday against the Diamondbacks, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Helsley didn't face much opposition Monday, firing eight of his 12 offerings for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander is off to a promising start in his Orioles tenure overall, successfully converting each of his first five save chances while posting a 2.84 ERA. That said, Helsley does have a concerning 1.74 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings, so he hasn't necessarily been a lights-out closer.