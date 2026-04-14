Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Locks down fifth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helsley picked up the save Monday against the Diamondbacks, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.
Helsley didn't face much opposition Monday, firing eight of his 12 offerings for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander is off to a promising start in his Orioles tenure overall, successfully converting each of his first five save chances while posting a 2.84 ERA. That said, Helsley does have a concerning 1.74 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings, so he hasn't necessarily been a lights-out closer.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Grabs fourth save•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Holds on for third save•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Converts second save•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Grabs save in Orioles' debut•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: To be used only in save situations•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Scoreless inning in spring debut•