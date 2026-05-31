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Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Needs more buildup time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Helsley (elbow) said Sunday that he's scheduled to complete a few more bullpen sessions and will gradually ramp up the intensity of his throwing before he resumes facing hitters, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles plan to re-evaluate Helsley following their upcoming six-game road trip, after which the right-hander could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment. Helsley appears to be trending toward a return from the injured list sometime in June, though a specific target date likely won't be established until he's pitching in simulated games or minor-league games. Once he eventually makes his way back from the IL, Helsley should step back in as the Orioles' preferred option to close games.

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