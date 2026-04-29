Helsley worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday without striking anyone out to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Astros.

Two flyouts and a failed bunt attempt by Jose Altuve got the job done for Helsley, who's a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances to begin the year. The right-hander appears to have put last season's troubles with the Mets mostly behind him, and through 10.2 innings for the Orioles he's delivered a 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB.