Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Plays catch Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helsley (elbow) played catch Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It marked the first time Helsley has played catch since being placed on the injured list May 1. His elbow is progressing and feeling much better, according to Kubatko. Helsley will likely need a rehab assignment before rejoining Baltimore's bullpen, but it would appear he still has multiple boxes to check in his recovery before getting to that point.
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