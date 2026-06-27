Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Secures eighth save

Helsley struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander dispatched the visitors on 12 pitches (nine strikes) to pick up his first save since coming off the IL in mid-June. Helsley got tagged for five runs in 1.2 innings in his first two appearances after recovering from elbow inflammation, but he seems to be shaking off the rust, topping out at 100.4 mph with his fastball Friday in his second straight scoreless outing. On the season, Helsley has converted eight of nine save chances while posting a 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB in 14.1 innings.