Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Seeking second opinion on elbow

Helsley will solicit a second opinion on his injured right elbow, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles have not revealed the initial prognosis, but Helsley will seek out another evaluation before making a decision as to the next course of action. Helsley missed seven weeks of action with right elbow inflammation earlier this season and landed back on the IL this past Friday with more elbow trouble. The Orioles could have more information on Helsley's status later this week. Tyler Wells has notched two straight saves for Baltimore since Helsley was injured.