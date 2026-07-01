Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Sent for testing on sore elbow

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Wednesday that Helsley is dealing with right elbow discomfort and will undergo further testing, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Helsley was warming up in the bullpen as he readied to enter Wednesday's game against the White Sox, but he felt something in his elbow and had to take a seat. Instead, Andrew Kittredge came on to close out the 6-1 victory. Helsley missed seven weeks of action earlier this season with right elbow inflammation and could be headed for another extended absence, depending on what the imaging shows. If Helsley needs to miss more time, Rico Garcia is likely the top candidate to fill in at closer for the Orioles.