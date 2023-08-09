Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.
Mountcastle extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the first-inning blast. In that span, he's gone 17-for-36 (.472) with two homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored. The first baseman's surge has him up to a .266/.307/.471 slash line with 14 long balls, 51 RBI, 47 runs scored and three stolen bases through 82 contests. He's seeing everyday playing time between first base and designated hitter, sharing both positions primarily with Ryan O'Hearn.
