O'Hearn was acquired by the Orioles from the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

The O's are apparently hopeful that O'Hearn -- who hasn't had an OPS higher than .650 over the last four seasons -- can help them at first base and designated hitter against right-handed pitching. The 29-year-old will make $1.4 million in 2023 and is eligible for arbitration again in 2024.