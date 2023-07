O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.

O'Hearn knocked a two-run double during Baltimore's seven-run first inning and later added another RBI base knock. He's been hot for most of the month, going 22-for-67 (.328) with nine extra-base hits over his last 22 games. The 30-year-old lefty entered the season with a career .683 OPS but is currently slashing .304/.345/.525 with 22 extra-base hits and 36 RBI through 197 plate appearances.