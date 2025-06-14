O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

O'Hearn's 405-foot homer in the second inning proved to be the decisive blow in the Orioles' victory. It was a much-needed effort for the 31-year-old, who entered Friday mired in a 5-for-31 slump without an extra-base hit over nine games in June. On the season, he's slashing .310/.391/.502 with 10 homers, 27 RBI, 28 runs scored and three steals across 233 plate appearances.