O'Hearn went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and four runs scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Royals.

O'Hearn had a career game Sunday, which also featured his fifth multi-hit effort in his last 12 contests. The 29-year-old has found playing time at first base, designated hitter and corner outfield at times this season, and he's hitting well enough to force his way into the lineup versus most right-handed pitchers. He's up to a .328/.380/.609 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored over 71 plate appearances.