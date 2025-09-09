default-cbs-image
Basallo (hand) will start behind the plate Tuesday against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The rookie backstop exited Saturday's contest after taking a foul tip on his right hand and was held out of the lineup Sunday after X-rays came back negative, but he's good to go Tuesday following Baltimore's team off day. Basallo has yet to find his footing at the plate through his first 16 big-league games and has a .204/.283/.389 slash line with two homers and nine RBI.

