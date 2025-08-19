Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basallo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox.
Basallo is 3-for-9 with a double and four RBI in his first two major-league games, but he will begin Tuesday's contest on the bench. Adley Rutschman is catching and Ryan Mountcastle is at designated hitter for the Orioles.
