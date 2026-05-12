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Manager Craig Albernaz stated after Monday's win over the Yankees that Basallo (knee) is fine, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Basallo was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to left knee discomfort. However, it seems he's managed to avoid a significant injury. Assuming all goes according to plan, Basallo should be back in the starting lineup within the next day or so.

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