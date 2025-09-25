Basallo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game that Basallo will receive an X-ray on his hand, which will help determine the severity of the backstop's injury. Should the 21-year-old need to miss any amount of time, Ryan Mountcastle would stand to benefit from extra reps as Baltimore's designated hitter.