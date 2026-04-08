Basallo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the White Sox.

After starting six of the first seven games of the season, Basallo has been in the lineup just twice over the past five tilts and has not started consecutive games over that span. The young slugger has gotten off to a sluggish start, going 5-for-30 with a 38.2 percent strikeout rate. Pete Alonso will be in the designated hitter slot Wednesday and Ryan Mountcastle will start at first base for the Orioles.