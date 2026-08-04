Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Craig Albernaz said Tuesday that Basallo (shoulder) is close to participating in both his catching and hitting progressions and could be cleared for a rehab assignment within the next two weeks, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old was shut down in late July after receiving an injection to help his right shoulder inflammation, and he appears close to being cleared for most baseball activities. Given that he'll require a rehab assignment and still has at least a few steps before getting to that point, Basallo is tracking toward a return from the injured list in the second half of August.