Orioles' Samuel Basallo: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basallo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Basallo inked an eight-year extension with the Orioles earlier Friday, and he'll get the night off to rest after what interim manager Tony Mansolino called a "rigorous" medical examination leading up to the extension. The 21-year-old had started in three of four games since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, and he should be a near-everyday player going forward.
