Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Posts first career multi-homer game

Basallo went 2-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

It was the first career multi-homer game by Basallo, who simultaneously matched a career high in RBI on Wednesday. The 21-year-old backstop occasionally sits versus southpaws -- he's posted a .505 OPS over 54 at-bats against left-handers -- but he's mashed right-handed pitching to the tune of an .868 OPS across 172 at-bats this year. Through 249 plate appearances overall, Basallo is slashing .257/.317/.465 with 12 homers, nine doubles, 35 RBI and 29 runs scored.