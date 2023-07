Basallo was promoted from Single-A Delmarva to High-A Aberdeen on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 18-year-old lefty slugger slashed .299/.384/.503 with 12 home runs, seven steals and a 20.7 percent strikeout rate at Single-A. Basallo started 50 games at catcher and 21 games at first base -- a trend that should continue as he keeps climbing the ranks. He moves well for his size (6-foot-3, roughly 200 pounds) now, but Basallo will likely slow down in the coming years.