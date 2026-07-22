Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Remaining on bench for early game

Basallo (shoulder) is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Basallo will be on the bench for a second straight game due to right shoulder discomfort, but the Orioles are classifying him as day-to-day, and he remains optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. With the Red Sox expected to send a lefty starter (Ranger Suarez) to the bump for the second game of the twin bill, it wouldn't be surprising if the Orioles continued to keep the left-handed-hitting Basallo out of the lineup for the nightcap.