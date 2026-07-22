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Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Remaining on bench for early game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Basallo (shoulder) is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Basallo will be on the bench for a second straight game due to right shoulder discomfort, but the Orioles are classifying him as day-to-day, and he remains optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. With the Red Sox expected to send a lefty starter (Ranger Suarez) to the bump for the second game of the twin bill, it wouldn't be surprising if the Orioles continued to keep the left-handed-hitting Basallo out of the lineup for the nightcap.

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