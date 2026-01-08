Baz agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Baz is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Rays where he he posted a 10-12 record across in 31 starts with a 4.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 176:64 K:BB across 166.1 innings. He was shipped to the Orioles in mid-December, and the 26-year-old right-hander should benefit in a move from the hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field to Camden Yards.