Orioles' Shane Baz: Goes 4.1 frames vs. Atlanta

Baz did not factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Baz wasn't at his best Sunday, as he failed to make it through five innings while throwing 90 pitches, just 55 for strikes. However, the right-hander was able to limit the damage overall, limiting Atlanta to just one earned run. Baz has now gone seven straight starts without a win, despite posting a respectable 3.83 ERA in that span (40 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 3.98 with a 1.39 WHIP and 107:44 K:BB across 21 starts (122 innings) this season. Baz is currently slated to face the Phillies at home his next time out.