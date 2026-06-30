Orioles' Shane Baz: Turns in quality start

Baz allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while recording six strikeouts over seven innings Monday against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Baz managed to bounce back after surrendering five runs in a miserable outing against the Angels. He was wild at times Monday, as evidenced by four walks, but he received assistance from his fielders and gave Baltimore a chance to win, exiting with the score tied at two. Baz has been solid of late, holding the opposition to two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts while striking out 45 in 49 frames over this stretch.