Eshelman was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Eshelman fared slightly better in his second major-league season in 2020, posting a 3.89 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 34.2 innings during 12 appearances (four starts) for the Orioles. Despite his improved performance, Eshelman will be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for Chris Shaw, who was claimed off waivers from the Giants in a corresponding move.