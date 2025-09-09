Sugano said Tuesday that his right foot didn't swell as much as anticipated and he expects to be ready to make his next scheduled start, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sugano had to be lifted from Sunday's start against the Dodgers after being struck on the foot by a comebacker, but it doesn't sound like the injury will cost him any additional time. The right-hander is tentatively schedule to start Sunday's game in Toronto.