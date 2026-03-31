Sugano took a no-decision Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Sugano fared well in his Rockies debut versus a formidable Toronto lineup, but he came just one out short of being eligible for the win Monday. The right-hander posted a respectable nine whiffs on the evening, though one of his hits surrendered was a home run off the bat of George Springer in the third inning. Sugano is unlikely to project as an attractive fantasy option in starts at hitter-friendly Coors Field in 2026, and he'll be an option to avoid in most formats at home versus the Phillies his next time out.