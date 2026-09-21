Sugano (12-11) took the loss Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and two walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

Sugano was more than serviceable across five frames, especially at home at Coors Field, but a lack of offense from the Rockies saddled the right-hander with the loss. He has now lost six of his past seven starts, with his last win coming Aug. 11. With a 5.36 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 91:36 K:BB in 147.2 innings (28 starts), Sugano is tentatively scheduled to make his final start of the season Saturday against the White Sox.