Rogers was removed from Friday's game against the Blue Jays with left toe discomfort, Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers made it through five innings Friday while allowing one unearned run on three hits and four walks and struck out six batters before his toe cut his start short. It's currently unknown whether the 27-year-old southpaw will be able to make his next start, but the Orioles may offer an update on his status in the near future.