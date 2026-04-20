Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Hit hard during loss
Rogers (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.
Rogers ran into trouble in the middle innings, as four of his six runs came in the fourth, highlighted by a first-pitch homer from Jose Ramirez, who went on to homer again an inning later. The southpaw also contributed to his own issues defensively in the third, missing the bag on a play at first that allowed an unearned run to score later. Sunday marks back-to-back starts in which Rogers has allowed four or more earned runs, a step back after his strong start to the season. The 28-year-old now holds a 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 28.2 innings and is scheduled to face Boston in his next outing.
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