Orioles' Trey Gibson: Drawing another start

Gibson is slated to start Saturday's game against the Padres at Camden Yards, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Gibson will be handed a second straight turn through the Baltimore rotation while the Orioles await Chris Bassitt's (back) return from the injured list. The rookie right-hander has thus far made four appearances (three starts) over four separate stints with Baltimore this season, logging a 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB in 17 frames while reaching five innings in just one of those outings.