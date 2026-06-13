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Orioles' Trey Gibson: Drawing another start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gibson is slated to start Saturday's game against the Padres at Camden Yards, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Gibson will be handed a second straight turn through the Baltimore rotation while the Orioles await Chris Bassitt's (back) return from the injured list. The rookie right-hander has thus far made four appearances (three starts) over four separate stints with Baltimore this season, logging a 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB in 17 frames while reaching five innings in just one of those outings.

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