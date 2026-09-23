Gibson will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.

The move is not yet official, and lineups for Game 2 are still pending, but Gibson might face a slightly lesser Toronto lineup after the Blue Jays were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in the matinee. Gibson should nonetheless be considered a high-risk option given his mediocre numbers both in the majors (7.61 ERA, 1.91 WHIP) and at Norfolk (4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) this season.