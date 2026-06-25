Orioles' Trey Gibson: Serviceable in no-decision

Gibson took a no-decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Gibson was serviceable Wednesday, holding the Angels to two runs over four innings. Baltimore still hasn't trusted the rookie right-hander to work particularly deep into starts, as Gibson has pitched into the sixth inning just one time across his first seven outings. He has a shaky 5.64 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 25:19 K:BB across 30.1 innings, but Gibson is set to take at least one more turn through the big-league rotation next week against the White Sox while the Orioles wait for Dean Kremer (quadriceps) to complete his rehab assignment.