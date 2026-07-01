Orioles' Trey Gibson: Wiped out by White Sox

Gibson (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles were downed 9-3 by the White Sox, coughing up eight runs on seven hits and six walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out five.

Things fell apart for Gibson in the third inning as Chicago piled on seven runs, highlighted by a 440-foot homer from Colson Montgomery that left Camden Yards completely and landed on Eutaw Street. The rookie right-hander has been taken deep five times in his last four starts while stumbling to a 10.69 ERA over 16 innings, and with Dean Kremer (quadriceps) expected to rejoin the rotation Wednesday, Gibson will likely be shipped back to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the big-league roster.