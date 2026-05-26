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Orioles' Trey Gibson: Drawing start this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gibson has joined the Orioles' taxi squad and is expected to start either Wednesday versus the Rays or Thursday against the Blue Jays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Chris Bassitt is lined up to take the ball on whichever of the two days Gibson doesn't start. In one start and one relief outing for the Orioles this season, Gibson has posted a 5.40 ERA and 4:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings. The Orioles need a spot starter after having a doubleheader this past weekend, and Gibson is likely to be sent back down following the outing.

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