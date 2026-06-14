Orioles' Trey Gibson: Lacks command in Saturday's loss

Gibson (1-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on three hits and five walks over 4.1 innings as the Orioles were downed 9-3 by the Padres. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander did set a new career high in strikeouts in his fifth big-league appearance and fourth start, but Gibson threw only 53 of 93 pitches for strikes and got hit hard when he did get the ball in the strike zone, serving up homers to Jackson Merrill and Samad Taylor in the top of the first inning as San Diego jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Gibson has a 5.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 12:13 K:BB in 21.1 innings for Baltimore, and with Chris Bassitt (back) expected to return from the IL next week, he could be headed back to Triple-A Norfolk before getting another start.